At Least 1 Killed, 3 Injured In Gas Explosion In Eastliegh, Nairobi

At least one woman was Monday killed and three other people were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The middle aged woman was hit by an object as she escaped from the scene of the explosion at about 4pm, police said.

Three other people were rushed to the hospital with multiple injuries following the explosion.

Police said they are investigating the incident and urged the public not to speculate. The blast loud, locals said.

This is because of the nature of damage that the explosion caused in one of the houses on Ibgaro House, near Madina Mall.

Doors were shattered, windows damaged and thrown off and household goods turned upside down by the blast heard several meters away.

There was casualty evacuation from the scene but officials said only three of them had serious injuries.

Buruburu police boss Francis Kamau said preliminary findings have shown it was a gas leak that caused the blast.

“Someone left the gas leaking and another came and lit it causing the blast.”

“Experts are on the ground and have confirmed the blast was caused by the gas cylinder,” he said.

Bomb experts surrounded the building and combed it before walking out and declared it had been caused by a gas cylinder.

Residents watched from a distance as the experts worked on the scene.

Police said they were waiting for the owner of the house for questioning.

Eastleigh is one of the fastest growing places in Nairobi that has many security challenges in general.

