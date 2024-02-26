At Least 10 Killed in Machakos Road Accident  

At least 10 passengers on the spot in a road accident in Katangi area in Machakos County on Monday evening.

Authorities said the accident involved a matatu which was travelling from Zombe market in Kitui East to Nairobi.

The accident happened when the driver lost control of the matatu as it negotiated a corner while descending towards Athi River, where it rolled several times, police said citing witnesses.

Machakos County Police Commander Patrick Lobolia said first responders to the accident initially retrieved eight bodies from the mangled wreckage.

He said three others were missing adding the accident happened around 5.30 pm.

“We have people who have died in the accident and it is unfortunate. We urge caution on the roads,” he said.

The matatu rolled into the thicket and almost plunged into Athi River, which passes the area.

Rescuers responded there and rushed the injured to hospital. There are fears the death toll may increase.

Several leaders sent their condolences following the news of the accident.

This is the latest accident in the country.

Statistics show 3,090 Kenyans have either died or sustained injuries in road accidents from January 1 to February 11, 2024.

According to the statistics, 563 of the victims had succumbed, 1,403 had been seriously injured and 1,124 had been slightly injured.