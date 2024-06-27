At Least 15 Shot and Wounded in Separate Incidents in Anti-tax Protests 

At least 15 people were Thursday June 27 shot and wounded in separate incidents as police clashed with protesters in the country.

The shooting incidents happened in Nairobi, Ongata Rongai and Homa Bay.

Among the injured were police officers who are said to have also been shot in the confusion along Moi Avenue in Nairobi.

Police and medical officials said they expect the casualties to rise as more others were taken to separate hospitals.

Police engaged the protesters in running battles for the better part of the day as the military joined in helping police in quelling the chaos.

Military personnel were deployed to key installations.

These included prisons facilities after reports showed some prisoners may try to escape in the chaos.

For instance, the military joined in backing security officers at the Industrial Area Remand to stem any threat or attempt to escape.

No ugly incident was reported, officials said.

More personnel were deployed to the streets to contain the protesters as the crowds surged in various urban areas.

Police said those shot and wounded were trying to loot.

In Homa Bay, seven people suffered police gunshot wounds and rushed to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital following protests in Homa Bay Town.

Out of the seven, two are female and the other five are male, police said.

The hospital matron Caroline Adongo, four of them sustained serious gunshot wounds during the protests and are in critical condition.

Adongo said the four victims have already been taken to the hospital’s theatre for surgical procedures.

The three remaining victims who are in stable condition continue to receive medication at the facility.

Police were engaged in a cat-and-mouse battle with youth who were protesting in the area.

The demonstrations began in the morning, leading to a confrontation with police.

The confrontation led to a situation in which the youth pelted stones at the police while the police retaliated with tear gas.

Police were repulsing the youth from accessing the central business district.

Business persons incurred serious losses after their activities were paralysed.

All business premises were closed down as traders feared looting during the demonstrations.

The youth also blocked roads in the town, paralysing transport services in the area.

The protests were staged in Mombasa, Kilifi, Eldoret, Kitale, Kisii, Thika, Kikuyu, Nakuru, Kisumu, Migori, Ongata Rongai, Nanyuki, Nyeri, Makueni among other areas with protesters complaining against bad governance in general.