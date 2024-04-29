At Least 20 People Killed After Floods Sweep Away Homes in Mai Mahiu

At least 20 people were killed after heavy flash floods wiped out several homes in Kamuchiri Village Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County following heavy rains.

Many others are missing while others are in hospitals following the Sunday night incident, police said.

The floodwaters originated from a nearby river that broke its banks on Sunday night, according to the Kenya Red Cross.

“Several people have been taken to a health facility in Mai Mahiu due to flash floods affecting Kamuchiri Village.”

“The floodwaters are reported to have originated from a nearby river that broke its banks,” KRC said.

Naivasha police commander Stephen Kirui confirmed the tragedy saying rescue missions were ongoing. He said several others have been rushed to Naivasha Hospital for treatment.

The toll may increase as the search and rescue mission goes on in the area.

The incident cut major road from Nairobi to Mai Mahiu after heaps of rocks, mud and logs were dumped there. Many road users were stranded for hours as rescuers responded there. Police urged motorists to avoid the route.

Heavy rains are being experienced in many parts of the country amid calls for caution. Teams from the Kenya Police, County Disaster team, Kenya Red Cross and community members are at the scene, officials said.

The government Sunday postponed the scheduled schools reopening to Monday, May 6, 2024. This angered many parents who had already sent their children to school.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said they have received data that some schools have been adversely affected by the ongoing floods. He said sending students and staff to the affected schools would be putting their lives at risk, hence the decision to postpone the reopening.

“The devastating effects of the rains in some of the schools are so severe that it will be imprudent to risk the lives of learners and staff before water-tight measures are put in place to ensure adequate safety of all affected school communities”

“Based on this assessment, the Ministry of Education has resolved to postpone the reopening of all primary and secondary schools by one week, to Monday, May 6, 2024,” Machogu said.

Schools were scheduled to reopen on April 29.

The CS said his Ministry will work with relevant agencies and stakeholders to put in place measures to mitigate the adverse effects of the rains.

He added that they will also provide regular updates on all developments relating to the education sector. Heavy rains have rendered most roads impassable.