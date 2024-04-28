At Least 23 Missing After Boat Heading to Garissa Capsizes

A search and rescue mission was Sunday launched after a private boat that was ferrying an unknown number of people capsized between Madogo and Garissa.

At least 23 people are missing after the incident.

The boat was ferrying people at a fee across the flooded section of the Madogo- Garissa road when tragedy struck, witnesses and police said.

Kenya Red Cross said they were responding to the scene.

“A boat carrying a large number of people has capsized at Kona Punda while heading to Mororo. Our teams from Garissa and Tana River County are currently responding to the situation,” KRC said in a post.

A video from the incident showed several people on top of the capsized boat, while others were swimming in the raging waters.

Residents shocked by the tragedy could be seen standing helpless on the shores of the raging floods, with others wailing and calling for help.

In another video captured earlier on, the ill-fated boat was captured ferrying people across the swollen Tana River, and could be seen being swept by the raging waters before it capsized.

The boat was overloaded, with a second one finding its way across the tumultuous river.

Residents waiting by the roadside to be ferried watched helplessly as the boat capsized.

Some of the passengers in the boat tried to swim in the raging floods, with water overwhelming them.

Reports said far 23 people are missing from the tragedy as rescue operations continue.

Tana River has broken its banks following the heavy rains experienced in most parts of the country.

The Garissa-Nairobi highway was cut off by the raging floods at Madogo, leading to the booming boat business that has turned tragic.

Garissa and other parts are badly affected by the floods as no food being ferried there.

So far more than 100 people have been killed in flood related incidents in the country, officials say adding more than 20,000 are displaced.