At Least 290 People Have Died from Flood-related Incidents

Ministry of Interior said Tuesday 12 bodies were separately collected by police.

At least 100 schools did not reopen due to flooding, the ministry said. They include 73 primary and 27 secondary schools.

Approximately 168,092 acres of land have been destroyed by the floods.

A cumulative 188 people have been reported injured while 75 people are currently missing.

A total of 57,120 households have been displaced affecting approximately 285,600 people while 187 camps have been set up across 25 Counties.

Approximately 412,336 people have been impacted by the heavy rains while 1,967 schools have been affected by the floods with 62 health facilities affected in 11 Counties.

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Directorate of Veterinary Services, has initiated enhanced surveillance for vector-borne diseases across all counties. Regrettably, this effort has revealed that approximately 8,722 livestock have succumbed to these diseases.

More than 1,200,000 livestock have been vaccinated against Rift Valley Fever and 450 sheep vaccinated against blue tongue disease.

As a result, he said 44 cholera cases have been reported so far in Tana River and Marsabit counties where Ministry of Health and Red Cross officials are conducting outreach programmes to stop the spread of the outbreak.

“In response to the crisis, the government is actively implementing waterborne disease control initiatives, including efforts to manage cholera outbreaks.”