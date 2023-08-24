At Least 3 Killed, 2 in Critical Condition After a Mass Shooting at Southern California Biker Bar

By CNN

At least three people were fatally shot and six others injured at a beloved Southern California biker bar, authorities said.

This is the latest of more than 460 mass shootings this year in the United States.

The attacker, believed to be a retired law enforcement officer, was killed at the scene after gunfire exploded around 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cook’s Corner, Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said.

It’s an absolute tragic event and something that I know is probably weighing very heavy on the entire Trabuco Canyon community,” he said.

Read: US Surpasses 400 Mass Shootings So Far in 2023, Officials Say

“Cook’s Corner, it’s a staple here.”

The US this year has seen at least 465 mass shootings with at least four wounded, excluding a shooter, the Gun Violence Archive reports.

The nation surpassed the 400 mark in July, so high a number has been recorded since 2013, the group said.

The bar in the small community about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles now joins a rapidly expanding list of ordinary places – neighborhoods, clothing stores, hotels and more – turned to murder scenes due to gun violence.

Read Also: Teen Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Hate Crime in Fatal Stabbing of O’Shae Sibley in NY

Authorities got 911 calls at 7:04 p.m.

Wednesday reporting shots had been fired at Cook’s Corner, Hallock said.

Two minutes later, deputies arrived and confronted an armed suspect, he said.

“At that point, a deputy-involved shooting occurred and that involved multiple deputies,” Hallock said. “The man believed to be involved in the shooting is deceased at the scene.”

Police recovered at least one weapon at the scene, Hallock said. Authorities are investigating the matter as possibly originating from a domestic dispute between two parties, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...