A tanker truck carrying petroleum products crashed in Egypt’s Giza governorate Wednesday, igniting a massive fire that killed at least 31 people and injured 21 others, according to Egyptian authorities.

The fire broke out above Tunnel 10 in the Warraq district of Imbaba, near Cairo’s Ring Road, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Health.

Thirty-nine ambulances were deployed to the scene, and the injured were taken to three hospitals, the ministry added.

Egypt’s Health Minister Khaled Abdelghaffar placed nearby hospitals on high alert and visited the scene and treatment centers to oversee the response, the ministry said.

Egyptian prosecutors said Thursday they had apprehended a man allegedly responsible for the crash, who “confessed to committing the act” while driving his car at a speed of 110 km/h (around 69 mph).

During questioning, the suspect said his car collided with the rear of the tanker as he was “weaving between lanes and overtaking vehicles,” prosecutors said in a statement.

“He lost control of the steering wheel, and his car veered to the far right of the road. One of the tanker’s tires burst, causing it to collide with the concrete barrier and overturn,” the statement said. “The tanker leaked gasoline, which then caught fire.”

Earlier, the Egyptian Petroleum Ministry said the privately operated tanker veered off the road and crashed before exploding.

Prosecutors said preliminary estimates showed 27 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were destroyed by fire.

Prosecutors ordered DNA samples to be taken from two victims whose identities had not yet been established and said investigators were examining the wreckage, damage and circumstances surrounding the crash to determine its cause. The Egyptian Red Crescent said it also deployed emergency response teams to the scene and to the hospital to support Civil Defense, ambulance crews and other authorities responding to the fire.

Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority directed the country’s compulsory motor insurance fund to expedite compensation payments to the families of those killed and to people injured in the fire. In a statement Wednesday, the authority said representatives would contact victims’ families to complete the required paperwork.

Two social media videos geolocated by CNN show the scale and context of the blaze. The first, filmed from above near the scene, shows an intense fire with several vehicles engulfed in flames and thick black smoke rising into the sky. Secondary blasts can be heard as someone off camera exclaims, “Oh Lord, the Protector.”

The second, filmed from a distance, shows the scale of the fire spreading across a large area, as well as a busy bridge and highway interchange with heavy traffic and numerous vehicles and people visible from afar.

The Health Ministry said authorities were continuing to monitor the incident and provide medical care to those injured.

By CNN