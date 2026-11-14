At least eight killed in dawn attack on Ethiopian village near Kenya border

At least eight people were killed after gunmen raided Malkamari village on the Ethiopian side of the Kenya-Ethiopia border early Saturday morning, November 14, 2026.

The attackers reportedly stormed the village while residents were asleep, killing men, women and children in an incident that has heightened security concerns along the volatile border region.

The motive was not known but locals link it to local politics.

The latest attack comes a day after Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali revealed that at least two Kenyans had been killed and 22 others injured by stray bullets amid escalating clashes in neighbouring Ethiopia.

The governor also disclosed that approximately 10,000 people had been displaced by the fighting, while more than 50,000 Ethiopians had crossed into Marsabit County seeking refuge.

According to a government-led rapid needs assessment, the displaced population is fleeing violence in the Oromia and Somali regions of southern Ethiopia.

“The human cost of this conflict is already devastating,” Governor Ali said.

He raised concerns over deteriorating humanitarian conditions in overcrowded shelters, shortages of essential medicines and worsening nutritional challenges, alongside confirmed cases of measles and rubella.

The governor also warned that unexploded military ordnance falling near residential areas and public facilities posed a serious threat to civilians.

Dispute over regional boundaries

The violence reportedly erupted on October 18, 2026, following a dispute over territorial administration between Ethiopia’s Somali Regional State and Oromia authorities.

Tensions escalated after officials from the Somali Regional State opened a new administrative office and raised their regional flag in an area of Moyale claimed by Oromia.

The incident was followed by the killing of a 13-year-old ethnic Oromo girl, triggering further tensions between the two communities.

Accounts surrounding her death remain disputed, with some claiming she was caught in crossfire while others allege she was killed after attempting to remove the Somali regional flag.

Oromia authorities also accused Somali regional forces of preventing the girl’s family from accessing her body.

Members of the Ethiopian National Defence Forces subsequently intervened and contained the initial fighting. However, the intervention did not bring an immediate end to the violence, which continued for about a week before spreading to other districts along the disputed Oromia-Somali boundary.

The latest attack in Malkamari raises fresh concerns about the spillover of violence into communities bordering Kenya, particularly in Marsabit County, where thousands of people have already sought refuge.

Kenyan authorities face growing pressure to strengthen border security and coordinate humanitarian assistance as displacement and civilian casualties continue to mount.