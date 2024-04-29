At Least Five People Feared Dead in IED Explosion in Mandera

At least five people are feared dead after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off in Elwak Town, Mandera County.

Witnesses said they had seen five people motionless following the Monday April 29 morning incident opposite a local Administration Police camp.

Police confirmed there was an explosion and added they did not have details of the same.

The victims, according to witnesses are four non locals and a local one.

The targeted premise houses non-locals who include teachers, nurses and police officers.

Equity Bank said they had suspended operations at their local branch following the explosion.

“Dear esteemed members, we regret to inform you, that our Elwak Branch, Mandera County will remain closed today following an explosion in Elwak Town. We confirm that our branch and the staff in Elwak are safe. However, as the security agencies continue with investigations,” the bank said in a message on social media.

Security operations were immediately launched after the explosion but no arrest was made.

Officials said they believe the incident was set up by al Shabaab terrorists or their remnants operating in the area.

The explosion may have also been set up by locals who are extremists and hiding behind al shabaab terrorists, officials said.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the area amid ongoing operations to tame the terror activities there.

On April 13, gunmen suspected to be al Shabaab militants raided a local hospital and terrorized guards on duty.

The area is near the Kenya-Somalia border, which is frequently breached by the terrorist group.

Guards at the Elwak Referral Hospital reported they were on duty when four men armed with rifles and in military attire walked to their sentries.

They had gained entry into the facility after cutting part of the fence around it, police said.

They then held the guards hostage demanding to know the whereabouts of the doctors at the facility.

The guards said they were slapped by the gang while demanding the information from them. After they failed to get any doctor on duty, they left towards Burahache area.

Police visited the area minutes later and established the gang gained entry into the facility through the chain link fence, which had some openings and were porous.

Police say they have increased operations in the area to address terror threats in the area. This includes increased deployment of security officers in the area in general.

Police have been staging operations in the region to downgrade the activities of the terrorists. The border region has borne the brunt of repeated attacks from the militants who are at times aided by locals.

Somalia has not had a stable government after the fall of Siad Barre in 1991. The area is near the Somalia border and the militants usually cross at will and stage attacks before escaping back.

Al-Shabaab terrorists have been attacking places in the region, especially in Mandera and Garissa counties after breaching security zones, which left dozens of civilians and security officials dead and wounded.

The terrorists have been planting explosives on the routes used by the security agencies. Kenyan troops are in Somalia to pursue and suppress the activities of the terror group.