At Least Five People Killed in Accident at Kikopey

At least five people were killed Sunday evening after a trailer lost control at Kikopey on the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway, ramming into pedestrians before ramming onto a building where several people were playing a game of pool.

Six other people sustained serious injuries and are receiving medical care at Gilgil sub-county hospital, police said.

Gilgil sub-county police boss Francis Tumbo confirmed the incident, saying the two pedestrians were hit as they walked along the highway at around 9 p.m.

Preliminary reports suggest that the driver who was heading towards Nakuru direction lost control and hit two male adult pedestrians killing them on the spot.

The accident happened on 3/12/203 at around 2030 hrs at Kikopey trading centre along Gilgil-Nakuru highway involving a trailer registration number KBB…../ZB 764 make Mercedes-Benz whose full registration was not visible.

The same vehicle rammed onto iron sheet structures a few metres from the road killing three male adult persons who were inside playing pool table game.

According to police, the same trailer caused massive damage to property, including three motor vehicles that were at a yard; a Land Rover, Peugeot 405 and Isuzu Trooper.

Efforts to arrest the driver of the ill-fated vehicle are underway after he escaped the scene of the accident.

Tumbo urged pedestrians to exercise caution while crossing the road.

He cited a similar accident in which a 16-seater matatu rammed a trailer, killing four men and a child on the spot.