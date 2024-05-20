At Least Four Rescued After Building Collapses In Mkuru Slums

At least four people were Monday May 20 night rescued from the debris of a building that collapsed at Mkuru Fuata Nyayo, Nairobi’s South B.

Rescuers said they were rushing to rescue unknown number of people after the three storey building collapsed. The structure is among those demolished by government agencies for being on riparian land and following floods that killed many in the area and other parts of the country. The demolition teams abandoned the structure and others giving room to people to scavenge for building materials there oblivious of the dangers therein.

The rescue team said they had so far by 9.30 pm pulled out four people from the ruble after clearing two floors of the building.

Locals complained the response was slow and was hampered by lack of access road.

Makadara Police Commander Judith Nyongesa said an unknown number of people were scavenging for scrap metals in the building, which was demolished three days ago, and could be trapped beneath the rubble.

“We hope there are no more people therein in because even those rescued seem unaware on who was there,” she said.

Nyongesa, who was leading a multi-agency rescue operation that includes the Kenya Defence Force, the Red Cross, and the Nairobi County Government, said the operation will last until late at night as bulldozers comb through the rubble to reach those who are believed to be trapped.

The incident comes less than a week after another building scheduled for demolition collapsed in the Kiamaiko area in Mathare while a group of youths were scavenging for scrap metal.

Many such structures are lying unattended in the areas.