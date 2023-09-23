Athi Water Works Development Agency CEO Thuita Resigns 

Under-pressure Athi Water Works Development Agency Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Eng Michael Thuita resigned Saturday.

The Agency’s Board Chairperson Charles Kamau Karondo made the announcement in a statement.

Thuita will be succeeded by Joseph Mungai Kamau who will serve in an acting capacity.

“I want to thank Eng. Michael M. Thuita for his service to the Agency. We assure all our stakeholders and the Public at large that the Athi Water Works Development Agency will continue to discharge its mandate effectively,” said Karondo.

Thuita’s resignation comes a day after State House Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei directed the agency to suspend him pending outcome of ongoing investigations by the anti graft agency.

Koskei cited irregularities in the awarding of tenders for the construction of Ruiru II, Karimenu and Kitui Matuu water projects as reason for Thuita’s suspension.

He said that a delay by the board to take action against the CEO was undermining the government’s war against corruption.

Likewise, he has also asked the Central Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency Board to suspend its CEO Samuel Oruma over similar accusations involving the implementation of the Water Supply and Sanitation System for Bomet, Longisa and Mulot towns projects within the jurisdiction of the agency.

On Friday, EACC officers arrested Thuita and forced him to lead them to two of his homes in Westlands and Rongai and his office, as they searched for documents they believed were crucial in their investigation.

Many see the moves are witch hunt given there are many officials in office despite them having court cases.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...