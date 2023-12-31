Athlete Found Murdered in Eldoret Town

An athlete was Sunday morning found murdered in Eldoret Town, police said.

Police identified the runner as Edward Kiplangat alias Benjamin, 37.

He was from Elgeyo Marakwet County and was a long distance runner specialising in 3,000 meters steeplechase.

Moiben police commander Stephen Okal said the body of the athlete was found with a deep knife cut on the neck.

“This was murder but we do not know the motive for now,” he said.

The body was found in a car at Texas area near Kimumu Secondary school along the Eldoret-Iten Road.

The deceased was found in his brother’s car which he was driving.

He had on Saturday evening used the car to drop a group of masons who were working at a construction site he and the brother live.

Preliminary findings show the deceased was blocked by men riding on a motorcycle who attacked him.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known for now.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures, police said.

No arrest has been made so far.