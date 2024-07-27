Athletics Schedule for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Thursday, August 1
08:30 Men’s 20km race walk
10:20 Women’s 20km race walk
Friday, August 2
11:05 Men’s decathlon 100m
11:10 Men’s hammer throw qualification – Group A
11:15 Women’s high jump qualification
11:35 Women’s 100m preliminary round
11:55 Men’s decathlon long jump
12:05 Men’s 1,500m round one
12:35 Men’s hammer throw qualification – Group B
12:50 Women’s 100m round one
13:15 Men’s decathlon shot put
19:00 Men’s decathlon high jump
19:10 Women’s 5,000m round one
19:15 Women’s triple jump qualification
19:55 Women’s discus throw qualification – Group A
20:10 4x400m relay mixed round one
20:45 Women’s 800m round one
21:10 Men’s shot put qualification
21:20 Women’s discus throw qualification – Group B
21:50 Men’s decathlon 400m
22:20 Men’s 10,000m final 🥇
Saturday, August 3
11:05 Men’s decathlon 110m hurdles
11:10 Men’s pole vault qualification
11:35 Men’s 100m preliminary round
11:55 Men’s discus throw – Group A
12:10 Women’s 800m repechage round
12:45 Men’s 100m round one
13:00 Men’s discus throw – Group B
14:40 Men’s decathlon pole vault
20:10 Men’s decathlon javelin throw – Group A
20:15 Men’s 1,500m repechage round
20:35 Men’s shot put final 🥇
20:50 Women’s 100m semi-final
21:10 Men’s decathlon javelin throw – Group B
21:20 Women’s triple jump final 🥇
21:55 4x400m relay mixed final 🥇
22:20 Women’s 100m final 🥇
22:45 Men’s decathlon 1,500m 🥇
Sunday, August 4
11:05 Women’s 3,000m steeplechase round one
11:20 Women’s hammer throw qualification – Group A
11:55 Women’s 200m round one
12:00 Men’s long jump qualification
12:45 Women’s hammer throw qualification – Group B
12:50 Men’s 110m hurdles round one
13:35 Women’s 400m hurdles round one
20:05 Men’s 400m round one
20:50 Women’s high jump final 🥇
21:00 Men’s 100m semi-final
21:30 Men’s hammer throw final 🥇
21:35 Women’s 800m semi-final
22:10 Men’s 1,500m semi-final
22:50 Men’s 100m final 🥇
Monday, August 5
11:05 Men’s 400m hurdles round one
11:10 Men’s discus throw qualification – Group A
11:40 Women’s pole vault qualification
11:50 Women’s 400m hurdles repechage round
12:20 Men’s 400m repechage round
12:35 Men’s discus throw qualification – Group B
12:55 Women’s 400m round one
13:50 Women’s 200m repechage round
20:00 Men’s pole vault final 🥇
20:04 Men’s 3,000m steeplechase round one
20:55 Men’s 200m round one
21:30 Women’s discus throw final 🥇
21:45 Women’s 200m semi-final
22:10 Women’s 5,000m final 🥇
22:45 Women’s 800m final 🥇
Tuesday, August 6
11:05 Women’s 1,500m round one
11:20 Men’s javelin throw qualification – Group A
11:50 Men’s 110m hurdles repechage round
12:15 Women’s long jump qualification
12:20 Women’s 400m repechage round
12:50 Men’s javelin throw qualification – Group B
13:00 Men’s 400m hurdles repechage round
13:30 Men’s 200m repechage round
20:35 Men’s 400m semi-final 🥇
20:55 Women’s hammer throw final 🥇
21:07 Women’s 400m hurdles semi-final
21:15 Men’s long jump final 🥇
21:50 Men’s 1,500m final 🥇
22:10 Women’s 3,000m steeplechase final 🥇
22:40 Women’s 200m final 🥇
Wednesday, August 7
08:30 Marathon race walk relay mixed
11:05 Men’s high jump qualification
11:15 Women’s 100m hurdles round one
11:25 Women’s javelin throw qualification – Group A
12:10 Men’s 5,000m round one
12:50 Women’s javelin throw qualification – Group B
12:55 Men’s 800m round one
13:45 Women’s 1,500m repechage round
20:00 Women’s pole vault final 🥇
20:05 Men’s 110m hurdles semi-final
20:15 Men’s triple jump qualification
20:35 Men’s 400m hurdles semi-final
21:02 Men’s 200m semi-final
21:25 Men’s discus throw final 🥇
21:45 Women’s 400m semi-final
22:20 Men’s 400m final 🥇
22:40 Men’s 3,000m steeplechase final 🥇
Thursday, August 8
11:05 Women’s heptathlon 100m hurdles
11:25 Women’s shot put qualification
11:35 Women’s 100m hurdles repechage round
12:05 Women’s heptathlon high jump
12:10 Women’s 4x100m relay round one
12:35 Men’s 4x100m relay round one
13:00 Men’s 800m repechage round
20:35 Women’s heptathlon shot put
20:35 Women’s 1,500m semi-final
21:00 Women’s long jump final 🥇
21:25 Men’s javelin throw final 🥇
21:30 Men’s 200m final 🥇
21:55 Women’s heptathlon 200m
22:25 Women’s 400m hurdles final 🥇
22:45 Men’s 110m hurdles final 🥇
Friday, August 9
11:05 Women’s heptathlon long jump
11:40 Women’s 4x400m relay round one
12:05 Men’s 4x400m relay round one
12:20 Women’s heptathlon javelin throw – Group A
12:30 Men’s 800m semi-final
13:05 Women’s 100m hurdles semi-final
13:30 Women’s heptathlon javelin throw – Group B
20:30 Women’s 4x100m relay final 🥇
20:40 Women’s shot put final 🥇
20:45 Men’s 4x100m relay final 🥇
21:00 Women’s 400m final 🥇
21:10 Men’s triple jump final 🥇
21:15 Women’s heptathlon 800m 🥇
21:55 Women’s 10,000m final 🥇
22:45 Men’s 400m hurdles final 🥇
Saturday, August 10
09:00 Men’s marathon 🥇
20:10 Men’s high jump final 🥇
20:25 Men’s 800m final 🥇
20:40 Women’s javelin throw final 🥇
20:45 Women’s 100m hurdles final 🥇
21:00 Men’s 5,000m final 🥇
21:25 Women’s 1,500m final 🥇
22:12 Men’s 4x400m relay final 🥇
Saturday, August 11
8:00 a.m: Women's Marathon 🥇