Atiana De La Hoya Siblings: Inside the Model’s Unique Clan

Atiana De La Hoya, born on March 29, 1999, in Los Angeles, California, is the daughter of Shanna Moakler and professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

She has worked as a model since the age of 14.

Atiana shares a close relationship with her stepfather, Travis Barker, who has been a significant figure in her life, leaving her heartfelt notes and celebrating special occasions with her.

Despite a distant relationship with her biological father, Oscar De La Hoya, Atiana has been raised by her mother and stepfather, forming strong bonds within her blended family, which includes siblings and step-siblings.

Travis and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, have embraced Atiana as part of their blended family, showing love and support for her, especially during important milestones like birthdays.

Siblings

Atiana has several siblings.

Her older half-siblings include Jacob De La Hoya, Devon De La Hoya, Landon Barker and Alabama Barker.

Jacob De La Hoya, born on February 18, 1998, is the oldest son of Oscar De La Hoya and Toni Alvarado.

Devon De La Hoya, born on November 30, 1998, is another son of Oscar De La Hoya and Angelicque McQueen.

Landon Barker and Alabama Barker are Atiana’s younger half-siblings from her mother’s relationship with Travis Barker.

Jacob De La Hoya

Jacob is the eldest son of boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya and his ex-girlfriend Toni Alvarado.

He graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in real estate development in 2020.

Jacob currently works as a sales development representative at Molten, a cloud technology company.

Previously, he held positions at his father’s boxing promotional firm, Golden Boy Promotions, as a business operations associate and public relations specialist.

Jacob has shown an interest in sports like golf, football, and snowboarding, reflecting his athletic inclinations.

Despite his father’s busy career, Jacob has pursued his own path in real estate and technology while maintaining a connection to the world of sports.

Devon De La Hoya

Devon is the son of Oscar De La Hoya and Angelicque McQueen.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Devon made his professional boxing debut in 2018, feeling the weight of expectations but also striving to carve his own path in the sport.

He has expressed a close relationship with his father, turning to him for guidance and advice, emphasizing the importance of consistency and setting goals.

Devon has shared special moments with his father, attending boxing matches together and enjoying quality time.

Apart from boxing, Devon is an animal lover, having owned pit bulls and fostered others, showing his compassion for animals.

His dedication to boxing, bond with his father, and love for animals highlight different facets of his life beyond the sport.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Siblings: A Look at Her Close-Knit Family

Alabama Barker

Alabama, born on December 24, 2005, in Calabasas, California, is the daughter of Travis Barker, the renowned drummer of Blink-182, and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Alabama has made a name for herself as a social media star and aspiring musician.

Despite her young age, she has ventured into the music industry, releasing singles like Our House and Heartbreaker, showcasing her talent and passion for music.

Alabama has also explored different musical genres, including rap, and has shown versatility in her artistic pursuits.

Beyond music, Alabama is known for her close relationship with her father, Travis, and her active presence on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where she engages with her followers.

Alabama’s journey in music and social media reflects her growing influence and aspirations in the entertainment industry, carving her own path alongside her famous family members.

Landon Barker

Landon, born on October 9, 2003, is the son of Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

He is a musician who has followed in his father’s footsteps, showing a passion for music and the arts.

Landon has been involved in various musical projects and has demonstrated his talent in the industry.

He has appeared alongside his family on the reality TV show, Meet the Barkers, which aired from 2005 to 2006, providing viewers with a glimpse into their lives.

As the son of a renowned musician, Landon has been exposed to the music scene from a young age, shaping his interests and pursuits in the field.

His journey in music reflects a continuation of the family’s musical legacy and his own creative endeavors.

Parents

Atiana’s parents are Shanna Moakler, a reality TV star, beauty queen, and model and Oscar De La Hoya, a boxing legend.

Shanna and Oscar dated in 1997, and Atiana was born in 1999.

Despite their split in 2000, Travis, Shanna’s ex-husband, has played a significant role in Atiana’s life, forming a close bond with her and treating her as his own daughter.

Atiana’s relationship with her biological father, Oscar De La Hoya, has been distant, with Atiana reflecting on their estrangement during her childhood.

Despite this, Atiana has maintained strong connections with her blended family, including her siblings and step-siblings, showcasing love and support for her family members.

Career

Atiana has ventured into a career in modeling and acting.

She has been signed to LA Models and has made appearances in TV shows like Meet the Barkers and The Kardashians.

Atiana has also showcased her acting skills in the movie, Maya.

Beyond her entertainment endeavors, Atiana is focused on building her modeling career and expanding her presence in the fashion industry, aspiring to establish herself as a successful and influential figure in the entertainment world.

Her career trajectory reflects a blend of modeling, acting, and a growing influence in the entertainment industry, with a significant following on social media platforms like Instagram.