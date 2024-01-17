Atwoli Calls For Charges Against Fake Lawyer Brian Njagi Dropped As He Welcomes Approval Of Recognition Of Prior Learning

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) has expressed appreciation to the government for the approval of the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) framework.

COTU sees this as a significant step in acknowledging and valuing the knowledge, skills, and competencies that individuals acquire through non-traditional learning pathways.

Francis Atwoli, the Secretary General of COTU, highlighted the organization’s longstanding advocacy for the application of the RPL framework.

“As workers’ rights body, we have, for long time now. Advocated for the application of the principal of Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) framework, which acknowledges and values the knowledge, skills and competencies individuals acquire through non-traditional learning pathways,” he said.

The RPL process involves identifying, assessing, and certifying an individual’s knowledge, skills, and competencies against prescribed standards or learning outcomes, regardless of the time, place, or method of acquisition.

This, according to Atwoli, opens up new opportunities for individuals in education and training, employment, entrepreneurship, and improved job prospects.

In the same breath, COTU secretary General called upon LSK to drop charges against Brian Njagi who was charged as a quack lawyer.

In addition to its impact on individuals, Recognition of Prior Learning is seen as a valuable component in addressing challenges such as the refugee crisis.

By identifying, documenting, assessing, and certifying migrants’ previous experiences, RPL supports a smoother integration of individuals into host countries.

The recently approved policy on Recognition of Prior Learning aims to enhance the national database by capturing the numerous skills, knowledge, and competencies that contribute to national development. The policy seeks to better understand, articulate, document, recognize, assess, and certify skills that may not have been adequately acknowledged in the past.

Furthermore, the RPL policy envisions the development and implementation of a more flexible and efficient learner journey.

It recognizes that learning occurs in various settings beyond formal classrooms and laboratories, emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach to education and skills recognition.