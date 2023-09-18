Atwoli Hits Out at Daily Nation for Alleging Death of Trade Unions

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has criticized the media for alleging the death of trade unions.

In a statement on Monday, Atwoli chided the Daily Nation for claiming that trade unions have in the recent past become ineffective.

On Sunday, the daily reported that trade unions have gone to bed with the government instead of championing the rights of its members.

According to Atwoli, the piece was irresponsible and reckless.

“As COTU (K) we are calling upon the Media Council of Kenya and the Kenya Editor Guild to reign in on the rogue senior newspaper editors who continue blackmailing organizations and individuals through misleading stories that sell terror and fear when their demands are not met,” Atwoli said.