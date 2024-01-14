Aubrey Plaza’s Net Worth

Aubrey Plaza, the versatile American actress and comedienne, boasts a net worth of $8 million, earned through her standout performances in both television and film. Best recognized for her role as April Ludgate in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, Plaza has seamlessly transitioned from sitcom success to acclaimed films, solidifying her status as a sought-after talent in the entertainment industry.

Early Life

Born on June 26, 1984, in Wilmington, Delaware, Aubrey Plaza emerged as the eldest of three siblings. Raised in a family where her father, David, served as a financial advisor and her mother, Bernadette, worked as an attorney, Plaza’s diverse heritage—Puerto Rican and Irish—shaped her upbringing in the Catholic faith. She attended Ursuline Academy, an all-girls Catholic School, and later pursued her passion for acting, studying film at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Plaza graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2006, laying the groundwork for her future in the entertainment industry.

Aubrey Plaza Career

While still a student at NYU, Plaza ventured into the entertainment world by interning at Saturday Night Live in New York. Simultaneously, she honed her comedic skills at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, a pivotal training ground for improv and sketch comedy. Plaza’s commitment to her craft led her to the Laugh Factory and The Improv, renowned stand-up comedy venues in New York.

Her journey continued with a role as a page in NBC’s apprenticeship program, working within the iconic 30 Rockefeller building. Plaza’s knack for comedy and acting was evident early on, propelling her toward roles in online series such as Terrible Decisions with Ben Schwartz and The Jeannie Tate Show.

In 2009, Plaza secured a breakthrough role as April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation, a character that propelled her into the limelight. Her performance garnered acclaim, contributing to the show’s recognition at various award ceremonies.

Aubrey Plaza Movies

Beyond the sitcom realm, Plaza delved into the world of film with notable roles in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Damsels in Distress, and Safety Not Guaranteed, where she received praise for her starring performance as Darius Britt. Plaza’s cinematic journey expanded with roles in Life After Beth, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, and critically acclaimed productions like Black Bear and Happiest Season.

Plaza’s versatility extends to producing, as seen in her involvement in films such as The Little Hours and Ingrid Goes West. Her influence further extends to television, with appearances in Portlandia, Criminal Minds, and a recurring role in the FX series Legion.

Aubrey Plaza’s Personal Life

Plaza’s personal life is marked by resilience. At the age of 20, she faced a stroke that temporarily affected her ability to speak and communicate. Undeterred, Plaza overcame this health setback and continued to thrive in her career. In 2011, she entered a committed relationship with writer and director Jeff Baena, whom she later married in 2021.

Aubrey Plaza Net Worth

Aubrey Plaza net worth of $8 million attest to her talent, dedication, and ability to navigate both comedic and dramatic roles with finesse