Auctioneer On the Run for 10 Months Arrested, Arraigned Over Sh2 Million Bribe Demand

An auctioneer who had been on the run for ten months was arrested over claims of demanding a bribe of Sh2 million in Ruiru, Kiambu county.

Detectives from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission arrested one John Obura Dimo, an auctioneer with Keysian Auctioneers, an Agency engaged by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The official demanded a bribe of Sh2 million from a private company in order to assist in “waiving” Sh19.5 million in tax arrears owed to KRA.

The suspect has been on the run since December 2022 when the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) concurred with recommendations of EACC to prosecute him, the agency said.

The suspect, who was out on police bail pending investigations defied EACC summons to appear for plea-taking and instead disappeared in December 2022.

Detectives smoked him out from a garage in Utawala on Thursday September 21 and booked him at Kilimani Police Station pending arraignment, Friday, morning.

Appearing before Milimani Anti-Corruption Magistrate Kagure Nyutu, the suspect denied that on November 26, 2020 at Ruiru Mabati Factory Ltd Showroom within Kiambu County, he improperly requested a financial advantage of Sh2 million from the complainant with the intent that in consequence thereof, he would facilitate writing off tax arrears of Sh19,456,309 owed to KRA.

The Court released him on a bond of Sh1 million or Sh500,000 cash bail. The matter will be mentioned on October 5 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...