Austin Butler Sibling: All About Ashley Lucas

Austin Butler is an American actor known for his work in television, teen dramas and films.

He gained recognition for roles in shows like Zoey 101 and The Carrie Diaries, and for portraying Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s film, Elvis, a role that earned him a Golden Globe and BAFTA Award.

Austin has also appeared in Broadway productions and miniseries like Masters of the Air and Dune: Part Two.

He started his career in background acting and gradually transitioned into more prominent roles, showcasing his talent and versatility in the entertainment industry.

Table of Contents Toggle Sibling

Parents

Career

Sibling

Austin has an older sister named Ashley Lucas.

Ashley has been supportive of Austin’s career, sharing tributes on social media and attending events with him, like the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

The siblings were homeschooled by their mother, Lori, and have a close bond.

Ashley currently lives in South Carolina with her husband, Tony Lucas, after moving from California.

Despite the distance, she has been a constant support for Austin, even during his intense preparation for his role as Elvis Presley.

Also Read: Willem Dafoe Siblings: Finding Their Own Spotlight

Parents

Austin’s parents are Lori Anne Butler and David Butler. Lori ran a daycare at home, while David worked as a commercial real estate appraiser.

They divorced amicably when Austin was seven years old, but continued to co-parent Austin and his sister Ashley, who is five years older than Austin.

Tragically, Lori passed away from cancer in 2014, which deeply impacted Austin.

David, a true Southern Californian, has been supportive of Austin’s career, even penning his IMDb biography with Lori in 2007.

Despite not seeing his father for about three years during intense filming periods, Austin maintains a close relationship with him, as evidenced by his acknowledgment of his father’s support during his Golden Globe acceptance speech.

Career

Austin’s career has been marked by a diverse range of roles in television, teen dramas, Broadway and films.

He started on television with roles on Disney Channel and Nickelodeon, later transitioning to more mature roles in shows like The Carrie Diaries and The Shannara Chronicles.

Austin made his Broadway debut in the revival of The Iceman Cometh and gained critical acclaim for his performance.

His career took a significant turn in 2019 with roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die.

However, his breakthrough came in 2022 when he portrayed Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis, a role that earned him a Golden Globe and BAFTA Award, along with an Academy Award nomination.

Austin’s upcoming projects include Dune: Part Two, where he plays Feyd-Rautha, showcasing his versatility and talent across various genres.