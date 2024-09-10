Australia Plans Minimum Age Limit For Social Media Use Amid Health Concerns

Australia is planning to introduce a minimum age limit for children using social media, citing concerns over the impact on their mental and physical health.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the proposal, which has sparked criticism from digital rights groups, warning it could drive harmful online activity underground.

Albanese’s government plans to run an age verification trial before introducing the law later this year.

While the exact age has not been set, it is expected to fall between 14 and 16.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for children to engage in real-life activities: saying, “We want them to have real experiences with real people because we know that social media is causing social harm.”

If implemented, Australia would be one of the first countries to set an age restriction for social media use. Other attempts, such as those by the European Union, have faced opposition, citing concerns about limiting minors’ online rights.

Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, which currently has a self-imposed minimum age of 13, expressed support for equipping young people and parents with tools for safer social media use rather than restricting access. YouTube and TikTok did not provide immediate comments.

Australia, one of the world’s most digitally connected populations, has about 80% of its 26 million people on social media. A University of Sydney study found that three-quarters of Australians aged 12 to 17 use platforms like YouTube and Instagram.

The age limit plan comes amid a parliamentary inquiry into social media’s effects on society, with emotional testimonies about the negative impact on teenagers’ mental health.

However, experts have warned that the restriction could unintentionally drive younger users to riskier, unregulated online spaces. Daniel Angus, director of the Queensland University of Technology Digital Media Research Centre, cautioned that the move might exclude young people from healthy online engagement.

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner also voiced concerns, stating that restriction-based measures could limit young people’s access to essential support, pushing them to less regulated services.

DIGI, a social media industry body, urged the government to consult with mental health professionals and marginalized groups to ensure the policy doesn’t unintentionally make the internet a more dangerous place for young people.