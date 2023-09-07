Australia Says Qatar’s Strip-Searches Of Women Factor In Blocking Flights

Australia’s government has pointed to the controversial strip searches of five Australian women in Doha as a significant factor behind its decision to reject Qatar Airways’ request for additional flights.

Transport Minister Catherine King announced on Thursday that her decision to deny the Qatari airline’s proposal to double its Australian flights was influenced by the “invasive” gynaecological examinations conducted at Doha International Airport in 2020.

These examinations were part of an investigation into the discovery of a newborn baby in an airport bathroom, and they drew widespread condemnation for their invasive nature.

King emphasized that the incident involving Qatar Airways was unique, saying, “Certainly, for context, this is the only airline that has something like that that has happened.”

Also Read: Kenyan Man Dies Aboard Qatar Airways Flight To Nairobi

She went on to state that while the incident was a factor, it was not the sole reason for her decision.

She expressed her concerns about the women’s experiences, asserting that they were far from what should be expected when traveling on an international airline, especially for Australian citizens.

The legal representatives of the five affected women had previously written to Minister King, describing Qatar Airways as “not fit to carry passengers around the globe, let alone to major Australian airports.”

The women are currently pursuing legal action against Qatar Airways and the state-run Qatar Civil Aviation Authority in connection with the strip searches.

In July, Minister King formally rejected Qatar Airways’ proposal to increase flights to Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, stating that she believed it was not in Australia’s national interests.

However, this decision has faced criticism from various quarters, with some accusing the Australian government of protecting the profits of the national carrier, Qantas, at the expense of consumers.

The cost of flights between Australia and Europe has soared amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with some ticket prices doubling their usual rates.

Industry experts argue that increased competition, such as Qatar Airways’ proposal, could help reduce fares and improve affordability for travelers.

In a related development, Qantas has faced its own share of controversies, including allegations of selling approximately 8,000 tickets for flights it knew had already been canceled.

On Tuesday, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce retired two months earlier than planned amid mounting criticism against the airline.

Qatar embassy in Canberra is yet to issued a response to these developments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...