Australian MP ‘full of gratitude’ upon leaving hospital after alleged car attack

Australian politician Helen Haines has said she is “full of gratitude” upon being discharged from hospital, four weeks after she was allegedly attacked with a car and left a double amputee.

The independent MP was struck outside her electorate office in Wangaratta, north-east of Melbourne, on October 19, an incident which horrified Australia.

Brendan Nugent, 43, has been charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury and the federal offence of causing harm to a public official. He has yet to enter pleas.

In her first public comments since the attack, Haines, 65, said she had moved into the rehabilitation stage of her recovery.

“This is a really positive moment, and I am full of gratitude for the expert and compassionate care I received at the Alfred and am receiving in this next stage,” Haines said.

“I appreciate the thousands of warm wishes and supportive messages from people across Indi, throughout Australia and around the world. They are giving me strength as I focus on this next phase of healing.”

She added that she had been “overwhelmed” by the generosity of well wishers who had donated to Save the Children in her honour.

Haines, known for supporting stronger climate action and helping establish a national anti-corruption commission, entered parliament in 2019 as the Member for Indi after working as a nurse and midwife.

Victoria Police has said its investigation, with support from the Australian Federal Police, remains ongoing and a motive is yet to be established.

Nugent’s father said he and his wife had been long-time friends of Haines, and Nugent’s lawyer has said his client has mental health concerns.

The incident sparked a reckoning in the country more broadly over the tone of public debate.

Though a motive is still unclear, politicians, law enforcement, and experts have said heated public discourse is heightening the threat of political violence in the country.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had been in regular contact with Haines and her “extraordinary” family.

“All our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Helen for her recovery,” he said in a statement.

“We continue to provide support to Helen, her family, community and staff as she undertakes her rehabilitation.”

By BBC News