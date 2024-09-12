Autopsy on Bodies of Endarasha Academy Tragedy to be Done Thursday – Police 

The autopsy for the 21 bodies of the pupils at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri who died in a fire tragedy will be conducted Thursday, September 12, 2024.

This follows the conclusion of the process of collecting DNA samples from the families who lost their loved ones, which experts from the government chemist and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) forensics team spearheaded.

The Central regional head of DCI Abraham Mugambi said the goal is to match the bodies, which were badly burnt beyond recognition, to their loved ones.

Mugambi said the police are investigating any acts of omission or commission that may have led to this tragedy.

The autopsy results will also form part of the basis of the probe.

Mugambi said the investigating team is working round the clock, recording statements from persons of interest, marking significant progress in this inquiry.

The investigators are working closely with the Central Region Disaster Management Committee, fire safety experts, and officials from the County Government of Nyeri, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, The Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), State Department for Public Works, Department of Government Chemists, Kenya Power and Lighting Company, National Construction Authority, the Red Cross, and other stakeholders.

“Independent reports from these entities will help in our investigations into the cause of the fire,” Mugambi said.

The DCI boss said preliminary investigations show there were 330 students enrolled as boarders in the institution, comprising 166 females and 164 males.

Since the school had only opened for the third term on September 3, 2024, eight boys had not reported back, leaving 156 boys in the boys dormitory on that tragic night.

It has been verified that all 166 girls are safe with their parents. Similarly, 140 boys safety with their parents has been verified.

Two of the five boys who were admitted succumbed to their injuries.

Nineteen bodies have been recovered from the razed dormitory bringing the total number of deaths to 21.

Officials said the team has so far recorded up to 20 statements from various parties as part of the probe.

They include the couple that owns the school, the school management and locals.

The probe file will be analyzed and be taken to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for action.