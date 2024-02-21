Autopsy Reveals Cause of Death of World Marathon Record Holder Kelvin Kiptum

World Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum died due to severe head injuries as a result of the accident in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet.

Chief Government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor said Wednesday February 21 examination of the body revealed that Kiptum suffered severe injuries and fractures on his body.

He said the fractures were on the skull, ribs and also affected his lungs.

“The fractures noticed are consistent with the accident he was involved in,” he said.

Oduor carried out the autopsy on the body of Kiptum at the Eldoret hospital morgue on Wednesday.

Oduor said he was called in to do the postmortem due to speculation around the death.

The postmortem was done in the presence of Kiptum’s father Samson Cheruiyot and a team of homicide officers from the DCI headquarters.

After the postmortem exercise that took more than two hours Dr Oduor briefed Kiptum’s family before addressing the media.

Oduor said they had taken samples from the body for toxicology analysis.

A family spokesmen Philip Kiplagat said they were satisfied with the details of the postmortem and would proceed to bury Kiptum.

As a family we are satisfied and will proceed with the burial om Friday,” said Kiplagat.

Sharon Kosgei, the female passenger who survived the accident that claimed Kiptum and Hakizimana, reportedly told police the late world marathon record holder, who was the driver at the time of the accident, lost control of the vehicle on the Eldoret – Ravine road.

Kosgei recorded a detailed statement at the Iten Police Station in Elgeyo Marakwet County on the incident.

She said she saw the car they were in driven by Kiptum veering off the road at the area where the accident happened.

Tens of athletes are expected to carry out a procession and candle lighting exercise in Eldoret to honour the fallen athlete.

Local leaders are also expected to attend.

The procession will begin at the Eldoret arboretum and end at the Nandi Park where the candle lighting will be done.

Kiptum along with his coach died in a road accident along the Eldoret-Ravine road.

The body of the Rwandan coach Garvais Hakizamana was Saturday flown to Nairobi and then to Kigali Rwanda ahead of burial by his family.

Homicide officers from the DCI headquarters are investigating the cause of the accident.

Kiptum will be buried at his Farm near Naiberi in Uasin Gishu county on Friday February 23.

The body will be removed from the morgue Thursday and escorted through the streets of Eldoret on the way home ahead of burial.