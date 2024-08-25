Aviation Workers Threaten Fresh Strike After Failed Talks on Airport Deal

Kenya aviation workers threatened to go on strike from September 1, 2024 after talks with the government over the planned leasing of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) hit a deadlock.

The workers are opposed to the proposal by the Indian firm Adani Group to take over the running of JKIA.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) Secretary General Moss Ndiema said talks with the Ministry of Transport and the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) have failed to bear fruits.

Ndiema said among others, the KAA has so far failed to avail the relevant documents in relation to the proposed deal, forcing them to go on with their strike plans.

The union members insist that KAA can take charge of the refurbishment of the airport and not the foreign firm.

Further, they have called for the resignation of top KAA management including the Board over failure to involve workers in the takeover deal.

The Indian firm has proposed to upgrade the airport, including the construction of a second runway and a new passenger terminal under a 30-year lease.

The union had postponed an industrial strike scheduled for August 19 to allow for talks with the government over the proposed controversial deal.

Ndiema said the workers union will not allow the takeover by Adani Airport Holdings Limited since such an action will impact the terms of employment for the 1000 workers belonging to the union.

“The issue of Adan began way back in March. We have information flying on social media. We have reports that once Adani takes over JKIA, those at JKIA will lose employment. They will then have to reapply for new employment through Adani Airport Holdings. Those who manage to be employed by Adani will be replaced in new inferior terms. We cannot allow that,” he added.

In the Sh246 billion deal, the Gautam Adani-owned Indian firm would upgrade the airport, including the construction of a second runway and a new passenger terminal, under a 30-year-build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract.

The firm will also be expected to carry out renovations and refurbishments to the airport.

It will also be responsible for the development and operation of JKIA- Kenya’s largest aviation facility and East Africa’s busiest airport.

The government has defended the deal insisting that JKIA was stretched beyond its capacity of 7.5 million passengers a year and urgently needed improvements.

The statement said modernising JKIA could cost $2 billion, which the government was “constrained to fund due to the tight fiscal situation”.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir while appearing before Parliament for vetting defended the Sh246 billion deal with the Indian firm over the expansion and takeover of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport insisting that it is beneficial to the country.

“This is an off-balance sheet upgrade of the Kenya Airports Authority. If we can’t do it as the government, can we allow a private sector player to do it at a reasonable or competitive cost and return on investment?” Chirchir said.

But KAWU has dismissed the assertions by the government insisting that the role of refurbishing the airport should be taken up by the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

“Is there a justification why the KAA is going through the Public-Private partnership when it has resources? KAA is one of the few profit-making parastatals. It has its own money.”

“Why should KAA go the PPP way yet it has the resources. It has the money to invest in the modernization of the airport. Adani is now saying they are coming to refurbish and manage. Are we saying that KAA cannot refurbish the airport? We are being told that Adani wants to use the JKIA title deed to secure a loan from the middle East. What makes it impossible for KAA to secure a facility if they think they need a loan. Why should you use a third party to secure the loan?” Ndiema posed.