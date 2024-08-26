Award-Winning Jamaican Singer Shenseea To Perform In Kenya This December

Jamaican singer and songwriter Chinsea Linda Lee, known by her stage name Shenseea, is set to thrill fans in Kenya on December 31st.

She will be headlining the Raha Fest at Uhuru Gardens, marking her first-ever performance in the country.

The announcement was made by the Raha Fest team on August 8, 2024, sparking excitement among Kenyan music lovers.

The festival organizers shared the news with an enthusiastic message:

“BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!! 📢 🔥 You asked, and we delivered!!! ✅🤯🤯🚀🚀🤩🤩 It’s official, the queen is coming!! 🇯🇲👸🇰🇪 Ladies and Gentlemen, we are proud to present your Day 2 headliner for Raha December, the phenomenal @shenseea 😍😍🤩🚀Shenyeng where y’all at?!?!? 🔥🔥🥳 30th & 31st December, issa about to be a movie!! 🎥 Tickets are now on sale @ticketraha. Clear your schedule, Raha December is where it’s at! 🎉🍾 Biggest cross-over party! 🎊”

Shenseea is widely known for her guest appearance alongside Roddy Ricch on Kanye West’s 2021 hit “Pure Souls,” which made its way onto the Billboard Hot 100.

She has also gained popularity for her own songs, including “Hit & Run,” “Lick,” “Pon Mi,” “Bad Alone,” “The Side Chick Song,” “Good Comfort,” “Die for You,” and “Be Good.”

At Raha Fest, Shenseea will share the stage with Tanzanian stars Alikiba and Marioo, adding to an exciting lineup of artists. This performance is highly anticipated as it will be Shenseea’s debut in Kenya, following the cancellation of her previously scheduled concert.

By joining the Raha Festival, Shenseea will follow in the footsteps of other international stars such as Davido, Ya Levis, Ruger, Otile Brown, King Promise, and Musa Keys, who have all graced the festival stage in past editions.