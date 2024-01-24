Ayra Starr Net Worth: A Rising Nigerian Sensation

Born on 14 June 2002 as Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, Ayra Starr has swiftly emerged as a prominent figure in the Nigerian music scene boasting a net worth of $1 million. The talented singer, songwriter, and model, hailing from Kwara State, Nigeria, gained mainstream recognition with her debut extended play (EP), setting the stage for her remarkable journey in the music industry.

How Ayra Starr Started Music

Ayra Starr’s musical journey commenced in Cotonou, Bénin, where she was born, and later grew up in Lagos, Nigeria. Raised in a music-loving family, her interest in singing flourished, and by the age of 10, she was already showcasing her talent in a high school choir. Frequent moves during her high school years due to her father’s business made it challenging for her to form close friendships, but her family’s influence and support fueled her passion for music.

Educationally, Ayra Starr pursued a BA degree in international relations and political science at Les Cours Sonou University. Despite facing bullying from classmates due to her age and appearance, her mother’s encouragement and unwavering support fueled her determination to pursue a singing career.

Ayra Starr Career

Ayra Starr’s journey into the spotlight began in 2018 when she signed with Quove Models, a Lagos-based modeling agency. Her modeling endeavors included collaborations with Mazelle Studio, Complete Fashion Magazine, and Esperanza Woman.

In 2019, Ayra Starr transitioned into the music scene by posting covers of songs online. Her distinctive stage name, meaning “woke and eye-opening,” reflects her artistic vision. The breakthrough came in December 2019 when she uploaded an original song, “Damage,” on Instagram. This caught the attention of label executive Don Jazzy, leading to her first recording contract with Mavin Records.

Her self-titled debut EP, released on 22 January 2021, garnered immense success, reaching the number-one position on Nigeria iTunes and Apple Music shortly after its release. The EP’s hit track, “Away,” achieved notable positions on Nigeria’s TurnTable Top 50 and the US Billboard Top Triller Global.

Ayra Starr continued her musical journey with remix versions of “Ija” and “Away,” featuring Tokimonsta and Lilo, respectively. She showcased her versatility by contributing vocals to Crayon’s EP Twelve A.M on the track “In Sync.”

In August 2021, Ayra Starr released her debut studio album, “19 & Dangerous,” collaborating with established artists such as Fousheé and CKay. The album received critical acclaim, marking her as the first female artist to achieve a solo number-one single on the TurnTable Top 50 with “Bloody Samaritan.”

Ayra Starr’s influence expanded beyond music as she secured the role of brand ambassador for Pepsi Nigeria in September 2021. Her rising prominence was evident when she ranked number two on Billboard’s Next Big Sound in August 2021.

Ayra Starr Relationship

Ayra Starr faced a personal tragedy in 2018 when she lost her father, a loss that deeply impacted her as she was exceptionally close to him. This emotional journey found expression in her music, with songs serving as tributes to her late father.

As of now, Ayra Starr is focused on her music career and has not publicly disclosed a boyfriend or husband. Her hit song “Away” resonates with themes of liberation and strength, providing a glimpse into her personal experiences.

Ayra Starr’s Net Worth

In the realm of wealth, Ayra Starr net worth stands at an impressive $1 million. This achievement reflects not only her financial success but also the impact of her music and brand endorsements.