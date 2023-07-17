Azimio Chides Gov’t for Unleashing Militia on Protests, Insists Demos Still On

Azimio la Umoja now asserts that the State has authorized the use of militia to repress peaceful protestors.

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi on Monday claimed that the government had enlisted the services of an armed militia to engage opposition supporters.

The decision, he said, was reached during the Saturday Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting at State House.

“For the first time in history we are being made to understand that State House has sanctioned enlisting of militia to attack peaceful demonstrators,” the National Assembly minority leader said.

“We take note that Kenya Kwanza MPs have resolved to cooperate with the police and ensure that there is no further loss of life and livelihoods. We know what this means. It means confronting protesters with members of that killer squad called Operations Support Unit, whose brief is to maim and kill protesters, including Azimio leaders.

“In this regard, we take great exception to the continued threats to the life of our leader, Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, as propagated by senior leaders of the Kenya Kwanza regime. There will be a price to pay for those threats.”

The lawmaker also maintained that the three-day protests are still on.

“No one has the power to stop the protests,” he added.

“We will have countrywide protests next week on Wednesday whether the government likes it or not.”

Wandayi also noted that the government was still blaming its failures on the handshake regime, nine months after taking office.

“Kenya Kwanza is still the only political formation still talking about the handshake regime. They are hiding their failures in the handshake regime,” he said.

He was flanked by; Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Sam Atandi (Alego Usonga), Caleb Amisi (Saboti), Wilberforce Oundo (Funyula), Ong’ondo Were (Kasipul) and Godfrey Osotsi (Vihiga).

