Azimio Condemns Alleged Raid at Simba Arati’s Office

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party has condemned the alleged police raid at Kisii Governor Simba Arati’s office.

The opposition party through its Council Executive Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya asked the Kenya Kwanza government to cease and desist from harassing county chiefs.

Oparanya said the incident was an act of abuse of power and office.

The former Kakamega Governor further alleged that the Monday morning was meant to force Arati to support a particular side.

“Even more baffling is the attempt by the police to command to brush off this bizarre incident with a mediocre explanation that only abuses the intelligence of Kenyans,” Oparanya said.

“The Kisii incident is a continuation of a growing pattern of the Kenya Kwanza administration misusing national government institutions like investigative agencies and security apparatus to intimidate and blackmail governors.”

The opposition also said the act undermined and was a threat to devolution.

“As a believer in Devolution, Azimio will stand with governors and county governments regardless of political affiliation whenever we feel they are being brought under undue pressure for political reasons. The party stands with H. E Arati and encourages him to remain firm, principled and focused.”

A contingent of General Service Unit officers is said to have blocked the entrance to Governor Arati’s office.

According to Arati, the officers who had blocked the entrance to his office informed him that they were resting.

“I alighted from the vehicle, greeted them and asked where their leader was and why they were there, but they did not tell me until when their leaders came,” Arati said.

“When I talked to them and asked what they were doing at the stadium, they told me they were resting so I wondered how they were resting yet they had taken positions at every entrance to my office.”