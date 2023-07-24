Azimio Suspends Wednesday Protests

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition has suspended the anti-government protests that were scheduled to take place across the country on Wednesday.

The protests were to denounce the high cost of living and new Finance Act 2023.

In a statement issued Monday evening, the coalition said instead of taking to the streets, they will hold “solidarity parades and vigil for victims of police brutality in various locations in all parts of the country.”

The coalition called on its supporters to come out and light candles and lay flowers for the victims of police brutality during previous demos.

Azimio said so far, 50 deaths have been reported with hundreds of others being injured and are admitted in hospitals with grave injuries.

“Azimio has made the decision that on Wednesday, rather than go to the streets for a peaceful demonstration as earlier announced, we will hold solidarity parades and vigil for victims of police brutality in various locations in all parts of the country,” reads the statement.

“We are calling Kenyans to come out and light candles and lay flowers in remembrance of and respect for the victims. During the vigils, candle lighting and laying of flowers, we encourage Kenyans to say prayers and read out the names of the victims of police brutality. We shall provide the list of the victims in time for the exercise.”

Azimio has further asked religious leaders to dedicate Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for prayers in remembrance of the victims of police brutality during the past peaceful demonstrations.

“We ask Kenyans to pray also that the International Criminal Court takes up the matter based on an expanded list of perpetrators that we intend to furnish with the court with in due course,” added Azimio.

There are efforts to address the issues raised by the coalition and other civil societies.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki Monday dared the opposition to try to hold anti-government demonstrations, indicating that they will deal with them ruthlessly.

“We are ready for them, on Wednesday we will deploy from 1am,” he said.

Kindiki indicated that the protesters have been engaging in crime in the name of peaceful demonstrations and assured Kenyans that there will be no demonstrations of such kind in Kenya again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...