Azimio Wants Kericho Governor Mutai Probed Over Sondu Violence

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party has condemned the violence in Sondu on the border of Kisumu and Kericho counties.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, the opposition called on the government to take action and restore calm in the area.

The coalition implicated Kericho Governor Dr Eric Mutai as one of the sponsors of the violence that has thus far left seven dead.

“These leaders must abandon their expansionist tendency through which they are seeking to extend the boundary of Kericho County with a view to claiming Sondu town. We are convinced that this violence is being sponsored by local politicians who have set their claiming part of Kisumu County during the envisaged boundary review,” said Azimio.

Read: Nyanza Governors Want GSU Officers Deployed to Sondu to Restore Calm

The opposition further called on the government to support the families that have been affected by this violence.

“Such support should include footing the medical bills for those who have sought treatment and helping with the burials of those who have been killed in this violence,” added the Raila Odinga-led political faction.

They also wondered why the President William Ruto-led administration was eager to deploy 1000 officers to Haiti while Kenya was still experiencing violence in various parts.

“We cannot send 1000 of our young men and women in uniform in harm’s way over 12,000 kilometers away without the People of Kenya through their elected representatives in Parliament having a say as to whether this is in our strategic National Security interest or it’s motivated by other interests,” wondered Azimio.

Earlier, Nyanza governors called on the national government to send General Service Unit (GSU) officers to the affected areas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...