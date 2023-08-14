Aziza Hashim Replaces Willis Raburu On “10 Over 10” Show On Citizen TV

Citizen TV, a station owned by Royal Media Services, has officially named Aziza Hashim, also known as Azeezah, and Hype Gudah as the replacements for Willis Raburu on the popular show “10 over 10.”

Azeezah’s selection comes after her departure from NTV over the weekend. After a successful two-year run on NTV, she bid farewell to her viewers with a promise of returning to TV with something even more significant and better.

Her departure from Teen Republik, which took place on August 12, 2023, was an emotional moment for the young TV personality.

In her heartfelt message, Azeezah expressed her gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support. “I don’t know how to even break this because I woke up today and cried severally, and to ever watch right now Today is my last show on Teen Republik,” she stated.

Reflecting on her time at the show, she said, “For the last two years, we have been doing our best and it’s been quite an amazing learning journey. It’s been a whole 360 – the first show my wig fell off and on my last show the wig fell off as well.”

Azeezah also took a moment to appreciate NTV Management for the opportunities she was given as the host of Teen Republik.

“I would like to say that I appreciate the support that I got, I have grown a lot by being at Nation Media Group. My bosses have taken a lot of chances on me. They have trusted me with a lot of things that would not be given to someone of my age and I don’t take it for granted,” she expressed her gratitude.

Although she mentioned that she will be taking a temporary break from TV, Azeezah assured her fans that her journey is moving upward.

“The journey is going up from here…but a small break from TV,” she concluded her parting message.

Aziza Hashim, also known as Azeezah, joined NTV in November 2021, along with Joseph Maina, replacing Tracy Wanjiru and Martin Kimathi.

On the other side of the spectrum, Willis Raburu bid adieu to Citizen TV after 13 years of service. He is currently working for Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, embarking on a new chapter in his career.

