Badminton Schedule for Paris 2024 Olympics

The badminton tournaments will run from July 25 to August 10, 2024.
This detailed schedule includes all the stages of the badminton tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics, from the group stages through to the finals, covering all categories: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, and Mixed Doubles.
Here’s a detailed breakdown of the schedule:
Group Stage
Thursday, July 25
- Men’s Singles: Group Stage Matches
- Women’s Singles: Group Stage Matches
- Men’s Doubles: Group Stage Matches
- Women’s Doubles: Group Stage Matches
- Mixed Doubles: Group Stage Matches
Friday, July 26
- Men’s Singles: Group Stage Matches
- Women’s Singles: Group Stage Matches
- Men’s Doubles: Group Stage Matches
- Women’s Doubles: Group Stage Matches
- Mixed Doubles: Group Stage Matches
Saturday, July 27
- Men’s Singles: Group Stage Matches
- Women’s Singles: Group Stage Matches
- Men’s Doubles: Group Stage Matches
- Women’s Doubles: Group Stage Matches
- Mixed Doubles: Group Stage Matches
Round of 16
Sunday, July 28
- Men’s Singles: Round of 16
- Women’s Singles: Round of 16
- Men’s Doubles: Round of 16
- Women’s Doubles: Round of 16
- Mixed Doubles: Round of 16
Monday, July 29
- Men’s Singles: Round of 16
- Women’s Singles: Round of 16
- Men’s Doubles: Round of 16
- Women’s Doubles: Round of 16
- Mixed Doubles: Round of 16
Quarter-Finals
Tuesday, July 30
- Men’s Singles: Quarter-Finals
- Women’s Singles: Quarter-Finals
- Men’s Doubles: Quarter-Finals
- Women’s Doubles: Quarter-Finals
- Mixed Doubles: Quarter-Finals
Wednesday, July 31
- Men’s Singles: Quarter-Finals
- Women’s Singles: Quarter-Finals
- Men’s Doubles: Quarter-Finals
- Women’s Doubles: Quarter-Finals
- Mixed Doubles: Quarter-Finals
Semi-Finals
Thursday, August 1
- Men’s Singles: Semi-Finals
- Women’s Singles: Semi-Finals
- Men’s Doubles: Semi-Finals
- Women’s Doubles: Semi-Finals
- Mixed Doubles: Semi-Finals
Friday, August 2
- Men’s Singles: Semi-Finals
- Women’s Singles: Semi-Finals
- Men’s Doubles: Semi-Finals
- Women’s Doubles: Semi-Finals
- Mixed Doubles: Semi-Finals
Finals
Saturday, August 3
- Men’s Singles: Final
- Women’s Singles: Final
- Men’s Doubles: Final
- Women’s Doubles: Final
- Mixed Doubles: Final
Sunday, August 4
- Men’s Singles: Final
- Women’s Singles: Final
- Men’s Doubles: Final
- Women’s Doubles: Final
- Mixed Doubles: Final
Venue:
- Paris Expo Porte de Versailles
