BAE Systems Ventures Into US Space Sector With $5.6 Billion Ball Aerospace Acquisition.

British defence behemoth BAE Systems is making a significant foray into the US space industry through its acquisition of Ball Aerospace for $5.6 billion, marking one of the largest takeovers by a UK company this year.

Named “Project Gemini,” this milestone deal is set to substantially bolster BAE’s space capabilities, as Charles Woodburn, BAE’s CEO, expressed that it would “significantly enhance our space offering” and enable them to make strides into the space sector more swiftly than they could have done organically.

This acquisition, which represents BAE’s largest ever, aligns with the company’s long-standing aspiration to expand its presence in the space sector, where it currently lags behind its competitors. Additionally, the prominence of space as a priority in the wake of the Ukraine conflict, which fueled increased defence spending, further underscores the strategic importance of this move.

Woodburn highlighted the growing significance of space in modern warfare domains and emphasized how this acquisition would enable BAE to tap into the intelligence community where they previously lacked substantial exposure.

Ball Aerospace, established in the 1950s, has been a target of interest for BAE for a considerable period. The company’s expertise spans electronic warfare, missiles and munitions, weather forecasting, and sensing capabilities. Of particular note, Ball Aerospace played a pivotal role in constructing the 6.5-metre diameter mirror for the James Webb space telescope.

Approximately 70% of Ball Aerospace’s $2.2 billion annual turnover is dedicated to space systems, with a significant portion geared towards defence applications. The majority of the company’s 5,000 employees hold security clearances, reflecting the nature of their work.

BAE’s strong footing in the US proved advantageous in this acquisition, as they leveraged a tax benefit to lower the economic cost of the deal, effectively reducing the price tag to $4.8 billion. Woodburn clarified that the acquisition was concluded at a favorable price, with the purchase being assessed at around 13 times earnings, in contrast to recent space deals priced at higher multiples of 20 to 25 times.

The acquisition is set to be completed in the first half of 2024, subject to regulatory approval. This move is poised to fortify BAE’s presence in the US and bolster its capabilities in the critical space domain, as they tap into Ball Aerospace’s wealth of expertise and resources.

