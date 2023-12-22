Balala, Four Others Arraigned At Malindi Law Courts Over Alleged Sh8.5 Billion Fraud

Former Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has been arraigned at the Malindi Law Courts over irregular payment of Sh8.5 billion for the Utalii College branch in Kilifi.

The former MP arrived aboard a luxurious vehicle under heavy security.

He (Balala), former Tourism PS Leah Adda Gwiyo, Joseph Odero (Managing Partner, West Consult Engineers), Allan Wafula Chenane (former Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Fund) and Flora Ngina Ngonze (former ICT Manager, Tourism Fund) were arrested on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has ordered 11 suspects who are yet to be arrested over the same to surrender.

The suspects include seven former Tourism fund officials who served in the former regime and four directors of private companies linked to the payments.

“The Commission remains firmly focused on its mandate and will continue to enforce the law against all persons engaging in embezzlement of public funds and other forms of corruption,” EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak said.

The 11 suspects include Joseph Rotich Cherutoi (former Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Fund), Morris Njue (Director, Baseline Architects Limited), Dominic Motanya (Managing Director, Baseline Architects), Rebman Malala (Director, Ujenzi Consultant) and James Mwangi Wairagu (Director, Amitech Consulting Engineers).

Others are Eden Odhiambo (former Director, Strategy and Resources, Tourism Fund), Ruth Sande (former Standard Development Manager, Tourism Fund), Joseph Karanja Ndungu (former – Procurement Manager, Tourism Fund), George Muya Njoroge (former Senior Levey Inspector, Tourism Fund), Norah Mukuna (former acting Procurement Manager, Tourism Fund) and Nancy Siboe (former Head of Legal, Tourism Fund).