Baltimore Bridge Collapses After Large Ship Collision, Lane Closed 

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday morning after it was struck by a large ship.

The tragedy was captured on camera.

The Key Bridge in the US city of Baltimore was struck by the Singapore-flagged Dali container ship, according to ship tracking data.

The vessel is 300m long and was on its way to Colombo in Sri Lanka.

On marine radars, the Dali departed from the terminal at Port Breeze at around 12:45am ET (4:45am GMT).

It travelled towards the Francis Scott Key Bridge but became stationary at the site of the bridge 45 minutes later.

Air traffic radars show that police helicopters have been circling the area repeatedly.

A Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson has confirmed that the Baltimore bridge collapse is a “mass casualty event”.

The numbers of casualties are yet to be confirmed but we will bring you the latest updates from the emergency services shortly.

Seven people and several vehicles have fallen into the river, says Baltimore City Fire Department who are currently at the scene. The fire department says a large vessel hit a column of the Francis Scott Key Bridge at around 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT).

Videos on social media appear to show the bridge entirely descending into the water. No casualties have been reported and there is now a large multi-agency rescue and recovery operation under way.

All traffic is being detoured, said Maryland Transportation Authority, and It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a social media post around 3 a.m. that he was en route to the “incident” at the bridge. “Emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway,” he added.

Video of the collision shows a towering boat headed directly toward one of the bridge’s support columns before colliding with it, sending a massive stretch of the bridge crashing into the water below in mere seconds. The impact immediately triggered the collapse of adjacent portions of the bridge.

The crash sent large plumes of smoke and fire into the air and part of the bridge appeared to collapse over the front of the boat, video footage showed. Dark smoke continued to rise into the air for several minutes.

The 1.6-mile, 4-lane bridge extends over the Patapsco River and serves as the outermost crossing of the Baltimore harbor and an essential link of Interstate-695, or the Baltimore Beltway.

Its namesake, Francis Scott Key, is believed to have sat near the site of the bridge as he witnessed the bombardment of Fort McHenry in 1814, inspiring him to write the words of the “Star Spangled Banner.”

