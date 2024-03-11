Bandits Defile Minor in Samburu

The banditry menace continued to be experienced in parts of Samburu County when gunmen raided a home and gang-raped a 14-year-old girl.

The girl told police two of the raiders gang defiled her in the Saturday evening incident in Loiborngare village.

The parents of the girl had gone to a funeral event in the area on Saturday evening when the incident happened.

The gang was after livestock and later escaped towards Malaso valley.

The girl was escorted to Loosuk Health Centre where she was treated and discharged.

During the incident, the bandits did not steal anything from the homestead nor discharge any firearm, police said.

The area is facing persistent attacks from bandits who are after livestock. They have been striking at homes before driving off with dozens of animals. And in the process, they have killed and maimed many.

Among those who were killed in the recent attacks were one of the local Members of the County Assembly, a retired police officer, and a herder.

No arrest has been made so far but operations targeting the gangs are ongoing amid continued attacks.

Local leaders have protested the attacks are affecting their lives at large as no activities are ongoing.