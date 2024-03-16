Bandits Strike, Kill Two in Samburu Amid Operations 

Gunmen struck a village in Samburu County on Friday March 15 evening and killed two people in a botched raid.

Police said there are no animals that were stolen during the attack in Sere Olipi area.

The deceased include a woman aged 40 and a 20 year old man.

Police said their bodies were found in Sere Olipi area hours after they had been ambushed and killed by gunmen who escaped the scene.

Police said they had been alerted by locals that the bodies were lying on the roadside.

A team of police visited the scene and recovered the bodies. No arrests have been made so far.

The woman’s body had bullet wounds in the abdomen while that of the man had in the chest, hip and leg.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary amid fears of more attacks or retaliation.

This is the latest such killing in the area amid protests from locals calling for action to stop the deadly trend.

It comes days after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki visited the area in efforts to boost ongoing operations against bandits attacking and killing locals for animals.

His visit came after locals staged a protest following the killing of a Member of the local County Assembly.

The area is among those under siege from gunmen who are on an attack mode hence affecting developments at large.

Local leaders said in the week at least 74 people have been killed in separate attacks by bandits in north rift area in the past months.

This has also led to the displacement of more than 2,500 people hence affecting development activities, a group of legislators said Wednesday March 13.

The group of Members of Parliament made the revelations when they appeared before the National Assembly Committee of Cohesion.

The MPs told the committee at least 74 people have lost their lives in the hands of the bandits despite the heavy presence of security apparatus in the region.

“We have buried 74 people including an elected Member of the County Assembly who were killed by the bandits,” said Naisula Lesuuda, the Samburu West MP.

She pointed out that schools in the area have closed because of cases of insecurity.

The Samburu West MP pointed out that scores of others have been left with life threatening injuries as she questioned government’s seriousness in fighting insecurity in the region.

Samburu North MP Letipita Eli told the Committee that 2,500 people have been displaced follow unending attacks by bandits.

“Victims who were displaced are suffering and my people are living in fear,” he added.

The MPs from banditry prone areas in the Rift Valley region also faulted government’s approach to taming the vice, saying the approach may not succeed as is it outdated.

They also lamented they are not being involved in the meetings and tours by senior security personnel.

Elsewhere, a special operations team based at Archers Police Post while conducting their routine operation on March 15, 2024 at Sero Longai Village, Samburu East at recovered 18 heads of cattle previously stolen in Meru County.

During the recovery, a fierce exchange ensued between the security team and in the process, the suspected morans damaged the radiator of police lorry. The security team managed to recover an AK-47 rifle loaded with 23 rounds of ammunition and three TECNO mobile phones from the gunmen.

The recovered animals were handed over to their owners while the mobile phones were handed over to DCI for further investigations.