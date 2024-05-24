Banky W undergoes fourth surgery for skin cancer

Nigerian singer, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has successfully undergone a fourth surgery for skin cancer.

The singer-turned-pastor disclosed this via his Instagram page on Thursday.

He noted that he decided to share the testimony online to encourage others who are passing through challenges.

He wrote, “Final Score Christ 4 Cancer Tumors 0.

“Sometimes, your faith in God will not prevent the storms from coming… but it will carry you through them. Faith won’t always stop you from hurting, but it will help you heal, and it will help you deal.

“God never said the weapons wouldn’t form, He promised that they wouldn’t prosper. He never said the enemy wouldn’t come… He promised that when the enemy comes in like a flood, the Spirit of God would raise a standard against him.

“Posting this testimony to encourage anyone out there who is going through a challenge. It might seem bigger than you, but greater is He that is in you than anything you will face in this world.”

The singer appreciated his wife, family, friends, pastors, and doctors for their “love, prayers, and support”.

He added, “We have the victory yet again. Now and forever, in Jesus’ name.”

KahawaTungu recalls that Banky W had undergone a third cancer surgery in 2017.

He had stated then that he treated a rare strain of skin cancer which resurfaced after it first appeared 10 years earlier.

By Agencies.