Bar attendant, 25, stabbed to death inside Kisii bar as police hunt ex-lover

Police in Kisii County launched a manhunt for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a 25-year-old woman to death inside a bar at Nyakoe Market in Kitutu Central Sub-County.

The victim, identified as Diana Aguko, was found lying in a pool of blood inside one of the rooms at Kundi’s Lounge Bar on Saturday night, November 14, 2026.

Police visited the premises and discovered the woman’s body with a stab wound on the right side of her neck.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Aguko worked as a bar attendant at the establishment and had previously been involved in a romantic relationship with the suspect.

The two reportedly separated, but the suspect had allegedly made several visits to the premises in an attempt to persuade her to resume the relationship.

The suspect is said to have fled after the incident and was yet to be traced by police.

The weapon believed to have been used in the killing, reportedly a kitchen knife, had not been recovered.

Investigators processed and documented the crime scene before moving the body to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) mortuary, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Police investigations and efforts to arrest the suspect are ongoing.