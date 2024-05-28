Barber sentenced to 30 years in prison for defiling 12-year-old Girl 

A middle-aged barber was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for defiling a 12-year old girl.

The accused was found guilty of repeatedly defiling the young girl on diverse dates in 2022 in Busia County.

The prosecution called a total of 6 witnesses whose testimonies proved the perpetrator indeed committed the heinous act on the minor.

The victim in her testimony told the court that the accused would always defile her whenever she went to his barber shop to shave her hair.

Busia resident Magistrate Eunice Serem in her judgement noted that the prosecution through Faith Kaberia presented exhibits that reaffirmed the offence was committed. She added that the sentence was informed by the age of the victim in comparison with that of the accused.

The magistrate added that the accused knowingly ignored the age of the victim and also took advantage of his services to defile the girl and still appeared undeterred.

Meanwhile the Milimani Anti-Corruption Tuesday sentenced a former Embakasi South Constituency Development Fund (CDF) manager and his wife to pay a fine of Sh1.7 million and Sh2 million, respectively, in a computer supply scandal.

Peter Mukhanji, a former Embakasi South CDF manager, and his wife, Nilfrey Musilivin Tero, the sole proprietor of Ewise Systems, were sentenced on three counts of corruption.

They were jointly sentenced to each pay a fine of Sh1 million or serve a two year jail term in count one, where they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption in which they were accused of defrauding Embakasi South CDF Sh2,199,823.

Mukhanji was fined another Sh700,000 or serve a 12 months in prison in count two for failure to comply with laws relating to procurement, where he was accused of entering into a written contract with Ewise Systems before the lapse of 14 days after the notification of the award for tender for the supply of 14 computers worth Sh2,199,823.

His wife was fined another Sh500,000 or serve a 12-month imprisonment in count five on fraudulent acquisition of public property, where she was accused of fraudulently acquiring Sh2,199,823.

She will also pay an extra Sh500,000 fine for benefiting from corruption.

Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Amos Chigiti asked the court to strike a balance between mitigation and aggravating factors and the amount involved since the accused had faced serious offences.

Chigiti further urged the court to consider the steps the government has put in place in the fight against graft.

Chief Magistrate Victor Wakumile declined a request by the convicts to have the fines paid in installments.