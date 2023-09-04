Barbie Claims Crown As 2023’s Top-Grossing Film Surpassing Super Mario Bros

In a cinematic showdown of toy titans, Barbie has officially clinched the title of 2023’s highest-grossing film, outpacing the Super Mario Bros Movie’s box office takings.

The Barbie movie, featuring Margot Robbie as the eponymous toy navigating a journey from her pink fantasy abode to the real world, has amassed a staggering $1.38 billion (£1.1 billion) in global earnings.

This accomplishment propels Barbie beyond the Super Mario Bros Movie, which had previously secured $1.36 billion.

Barbie’s cinematic triumph also plays a significant role in rejuvenating the US summer box office, surging past the $4 billion (£3.2 billion) threshold for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

Industry analysts had not anticipated such a robust performance from cinemas this year.

Yet, thanks to the success of Barbenheimer (Barbie) and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, both released on the same day in July, box office revenues have exceeded last year’s total of $3.4 billion (£2.7 billion).

Moreover, experts initially predicted the Super Mario Bros Movie to reign as the year’s cinematic giant, but Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, has unequivocally overturned that prognosis.

The biggest films of 2023 to date include:

Barbie – $1.38 billion

The Super Mario Bros Movie – $1.36 billion

Oppenheimer – $853 million

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 – $846 million

Fast X – $705 million

Amid this cinematic resurgence, The Equalizer 3, featuring Denzel Washington, proved to be another summer sensation during its debut weekend, raking in $34.5 million (£27.3 million) at North American box offices.

Nonetheless, Hollywood now faces concerns of a year-end downturn as films like Dune: Part II, Kraven the Hunter, and the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel have rescheduled their release dates to 2024.

The ongoing Hollywood strike, which restricts actors from promoting studio films, exacerbates these apprehensions, casting a shadow over the industry’s prospects for the remainder of the year.

