Barbie Film Breaks Billion-Dollar Mark, Greta Gerwig Makes History As Solo Director

In a groundbreaking achievement, the Barbie film has crossed the billion-dollar mark just 17 days after its release, as confirmed by distributor Warner Bros.

The movie’s global box office sales reached an impressive $1.03 billion (£808 million) over the weekend, making Greta Gerwig the first woman to achieve such a milestone as a solo director.

Warner Bros hailed the film’s success as a “watershed moment,” with Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution in the US, praising Greta Gerwig for bringing the iconic doll and her world to life in a funny, emotional, and entertaining story. “Literally turning the entire world pink,” he added.

The film’s popularity was evident with long lines in cinemas and repeat viewings, indicating a strong resurgence for the cinema industry after pandemic lockdowns and competition from streaming platforms.

Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, the movie has earned $459 million in the US and an additional $572 million internationally.

Achieving what Warner Bros playfully dubbed “Barbillion” is a remarkable feat, with only five other films accomplishing it since the pandemic began, including The Super Mario Brothers Movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, and the Avatar sequel.

Barbie’s success has extended beyond the box office, inspiring audiences and critics alike and sparking a wave of selfies at doll boxes placed in cinemas across the UK.

The film’s impact was further boosted when paired with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, leading to a surge in cinema attendance and one of the busiest weekends for UK-based cinema chain Vue in four years.

Apart from her starring role, Margot Robbie also served as one of the producers on the Barbie film. In early meetings, she boldly predicted the movie would make a billion dollars, showing her confidence in the project’s potential success.

The film’s marketing campaign was extensive, with pink billboards adorning cities worldwide and a pink Tardis making a special appearance at Tower Bridge.

Toy-maker Mattel, the company behind Barbie, hopes to replicate this success with other films featuring their beloved brands like Barney, Hot Wheels, and Polly Pocket, set to be featured in upcoming Hollywood productions.

While the film’s achievements are lauded, Mattel recently reported a 12% decline in sales for the three months ending in June.

Nevertheless, the success of the Barbie film has marked a significant moment in cinema history and opened new doors for female directors like Greta Gerwig.

