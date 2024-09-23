Close Menu
    Subscribe
    SPORTS

    Barcelona Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen To Undergo Knee Surgery After Injury

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Barcelona Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen To Undergo Knee Surgery After Injury

    Barcelona’s goalkeeper and captain, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, is set to have knee surgery on Monday after suffering a ruptured patella tendon during Sunday’s La Liga win against Villarreal.

    The German international was stretchered off in the first half when his right knee gave way as he landed while catching the ball.

    Barcelona has confirmed that they will provide an update after the surgery, though no timeline has been given for the 32-year-old’s recovery.

    Ter Stegen has been a key player for Barcelona, making over 400 appearances since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014.

    His absence will be a significant blow for the team as they aim to maintain their strong form.

    Barcelona beat Villarreal 3-1, keeping their perfect record in La Liga and extending their lead to four points ahead of Real Madrid at the top of the table.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Friedkin Group Agree Deal To Buy Everton

    Barcelona Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen To Undergo Knee Surgery After Injury

     