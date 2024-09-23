Barcelona Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen To Undergo Knee Surgery After Injury

Barcelona’s goalkeeper and captain, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, is set to have knee surgery on Monday after suffering a ruptured patella tendon during Sunday’s La Liga win against Villarreal.

The German international was stretchered off in the first half when his right knee gave way as he landed while catching the ball.

Barcelona has confirmed that they will provide an update after the surgery, though no timeline has been given for the 32-year-old’s recovery.

Ter Stegen has been a key player for Barcelona, making over 400 appearances since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014.

His absence will be a significant blow for the team as they aim to maintain their strong form.

Barcelona beat Villarreal 3-1, keeping their perfect record in La Liga and extending their lead to four points ahead of Real Madrid at the top of the table.