Barcelona Sack Xavi, to be Replaced by Bayern Munich’s Hansi Flick

Barcelona have sacked manager Xavi with former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick set to replace him.

Xavi will take charge of Barcelona for the final time on Sunday, when they host Sevilla in their last La Liga match of the season.

The 44-year-old, who had been contracted until 2025, was informed of the club’s decision during a meeting with club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco on Friday.

Former Spain midfielder Xavi announced in January that he would leave the Camp Nou, but he was persuaded to stay by Laporta in April.

But recent comments from Xavi, in which he opened up about the club’s financial struggles, are said to have angered Laporta.

Barcelona said they would like to “thank Xavi for his work as a coach” since taking charge in 2021.

The Catalans added confirmation about a “new structure” will be confirmed in the coming days, with Flick set to take charge.

Flick, 59, has been out of work since being sacked by Germany in September 2023.

In 2020, the German guided Bayern Munich to the treble, winning the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League.

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski, 35, played under Flick at the Allianz Arena for two seasons.

