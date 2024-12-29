BAT Kenya To Downsize Workforce In Major Restructuring

British American Tobacco (BAT) Kenya has announced plans to streamline operations at its Nairobi manufacturing facility, a move that will see 19 roles eliminated.

This decision is part of the company’s broader strategy to enhance efficiency and address significant challenges in the business environment.

In an internal memo shared with employees, BAT cited multiple factors influencing the decision, including regulatory uncertainties, volatile fiscal policies, and the rising issue of illicit trade.

These challenges have contributed to declining cigarette volumes and increasing operational costs, prompting the company to take action to ensure its sustainability.

“This decision is a difficult one for the Leadership Team,” the memo stated. “However, it is necessary to facilitate business competitiveness and sustainability.”

The reduction in staff is specifically targeted at roles within the Nairobi manufacturing facility.

BAT emphasized that the process would adhere to Kenyan labor laws, including the Employment Act of 2007.

The company also assured that it would engage in consultations with affected employees and stakeholders to ensure a transparent and fair process.