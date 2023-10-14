BBC Journalists Held at Gunpoint by Israeli Police

BBC journalists covering the attack on Israel were assaulted and held at gunpoint after they were stopped by police in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

Muhannad Tutunji, Haitham Abudiab and their BBC Arabic team were driving to a hotel when their car was intercepted.

They were dragged from the vehicle – marked “TV” in red tape – searched and pushed against a wall.

A BBC spokesperson said journalists “must be able to report on the conflict in Israel-Gaza freely”.

Mr Tutunji and Mr Abudiab said they identified themselves as BBC journalists and showed police their press ID cards.

While attempting to film the incident, Mr Tutunji said his phone was thrown on the ground and he was struck on the neck.

“One of our BBC News Arabic teams deployed in Tel Aviv, in a vehicle clearly marked as media, was stopped and assaulted last night by Israeli police. Journalists must be able to report on the conflict in Israel-Gaza freely,” a BBC spokesperson said.

The BBC has contacted Israeli police for comment.

Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on Saturday, killing at least 1,300 people.

More than 1,400 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched retaliatory air strikes. A ground offensive is also expected.

Israel has told those in the north of the Gaza Strip – about 1.1 million people – to relocate to the south of the territory within 24 hours.

The UN has urged Israel to withdraw the order, warning of “devastating humanitarian consequences”.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, told civilians to ignore the evacuation order, describing it as “fake propaganda”.

