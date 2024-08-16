BeatKing, Well-known Houston Rapper, Producer Passes Away

Houston rapper and well-known producer BeatKing has passed away.

BeatKing, also known as Justin Riley, was just 39 years old.

His cause of death has not been released.

His manager said, “Today, August 15, 2024, we have lost @Clubgodzilla. BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music and his fans. We will love him forever.”

Bun B reacted to the news saying: “It’s always the good ones. Damn this sh** hurt. Just a great spirited person. We lost a talented artist and father. Prayer for @talameshia and his loved ones. RIP @clubgodzilla.”

BeatKing was best known for his song “Then Leave,” which went viral in 2020 on TikTok, catapulting him to an international audience. However, the rapper was particularly famous in Texas, where his music filled college parties and club scenes through the 2010s.

Other hits include “SDAB,” which featured 2Chainz and Juicy J, “Outside,” and “Keep It Poppin feat. Ludacris and Queendom Come.”

BeatKing was a transformative figure in Southern rap. He was prolific throughout his career, amassing millions of views on often viral songs.

BeatKing is survived by his daughters.

By Houston News